Expect double fines this St. Patrick’s Day, but not the weekend prior

As students prepare for the big event of “St. Fratty’s Day,” the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) is also preparing.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on St. Patricks Day, March 17, and continuing until 7 a.m. March 18, the Safety Enhancement Zone will be enforced throughout the city. During this time, fines will be doubled for unruly gathering, noise, public urination and open container, according to Neighborhood Outreach Manager Christine Wallace.

The weekend prior to St. Patrick’s Day will not be included within the Safety Enhancement Zone, but SLOPD will increase staffing to patrol downtown and the neighborhoods surrounding Cal Poly.

Although the weekend prior to St. Patrick’s Day tends to have more noise complaints, according to Wallace, fines will not be doubled.

The Safety Enhancement Zones is when a specific area is “subject to unique conditions and circumstances” for a designated amount of time, according to Chapter 9.22 of San Luis Obispo Municipal Code.

Safety Enhancement Zones are put in place during times when party noise is expected to be high, such as certain holidays and Cal Poly’s move-in day.

Doubled fines may not exceed $1,000, according to Wallace.

Party registration has helped decrease the number of fines for noise violations, according to the Neighborhood Hub. To register a party, fill out a registration form and submit it at least a week prior to the party.