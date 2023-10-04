To encourage greater support and appreciation for regional arts and culture organizations, The City of San Luis Obispo is celebrating Arts and Humanities Month with “Experience ARTober,” a new community engagement campaign running from Oct. 1-31. This marks the first year the City of San Luis Obispo is running this campaign.

“Our arts and humanities organizations contribute so much to this community,” City of San Luis Obispo Tourism Manager Molly Cano said in a news release. “There are endless opportunities to show your support during ARTober and ensure art and culture continues to thrive in SLO.”

Participants can win ARTober merchandise and be entered to win a grand prize by visiting three or more arts and culture experiences in San Luis Obispo and bringing documentation to the SLO Chamber Visitor Center. These experiences include visiting museums such as the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, attending concerts at the Fremont Theatre, or visiting the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre to see live performances.

A list of all events can be found on Visit San Luis Obispo’s events calendar, and valid documentation can be a ticket stub, a receipt, a photo, or “even just telling the Visitor Center staff what the experience was,” Cano said.

In tandem with ARTober, Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo will feature a public piano painted by local artist Missy Reitner-Cameron.

“For many years, art was only for those that could afford to be a part of it,” Reitner-Cameron said. “But with public art, it truly is for everyone. A town with more arts and culture is a more vibrant and beautiful community.”

Regional pianists and community members are invited to play the piano from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

The ARTober grand prize includes four tickets to the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, two tickets to the SLO Symphony, two Movie Star Passes for the SLO Film Festival, various gift certificates, ARTober merchandise and more.

“San Luis Obispo’s arts and culture scene wouldn’t be as vibrant without local engagement,” Cano said. “These organizations need support from community members to continue the important work they do, and what they provide is invaluable to the vibrancy of San Luis Obispo.”