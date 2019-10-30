Explosives reported at Grand Terrace Townhomes, no explosives were found

Explosives were reported at Grand Terrace Townhomes Wednesday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD).

Police did not find explosive materials or anything used to manufacture explosives during the initial search and they are continuing to investigate whether any crimes have been committed, according to a news release.

The tenant under investigation is a 31-year-old male. The news release said no arrests have been made yet.

Detectives evacuated residents of the townhomes as well as nearby residents on Garfield Street and Grand Avenue. Garfield Street was closed before searching the apartment, the news release said.

A bomb squad vehicle, one fire engine and SLOPD were on the scene.

Biomedical engineering senior Luke Wathen lives on Garfield Street said he was getting ready for class when he saw officers and the bomb squad arrive.

“One of my roommates talked to the cops and they pretty much said all of Garfield Street is being evacuated,” Wathen said.

The evacuation has been lifted and the apartment building and streets have been re-opened, according to the news release.

This story was updated to reflect new information.