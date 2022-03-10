Faith Mimnaugh retires after 25 years as Cal Poly women’s basketball’s head coach

Faith Mimnaugh announced her retirement from the head coaching position of Cal Poly women’s basketball on Wednesday after 25 years with the program.

Mimnaugh is the winningest coach in the Mustangs’ program history, as she ended her career with 338 total wins, which is also good for the second-most in Big West history.

In her decorated career, Mimnaugh led Cal Poly to their first-ever NCAA tournament in 2013 after winning back-to-back regular-season Big West championships in 2011 and 2012.

“Reflecting back over the many years of coaching, I feel so blessed to have been a part of such an amazing university,” Mimnaugh said to Cal Poly Athletics. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity to share in the educational mission of the university through the leadership development lab of the women’s basketball program. I’m grateful for the many people who journeyed with me through the years.”

Before her time with the Mustangs, Mimnaugh played at Loyola Chicago, where she still holds the program’s career assists record at 1,000. After her collegiate career, she both played and coached on the professional level in Australia.

After her playing days were over, she coached at the University of Evansville and North Carolina State before landing at Cal Poly in 1996.

In her final message to Cal Poly, Mimnaugh highlighted the university and the greater San Luis Obispo community.

“I have so much gratitude for the entire community,” Mimnaugh said. “Thank you so much for the opportunity to lead with love.”