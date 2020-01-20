FBI tells Kristin Smart’s mother to ‘be ready’ for new developments in the unsolved case

The mother of missing Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart told the Stockton Record big developments may be coming to the unsolved case.

Denise Smart said she was recently contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and told to be ready for a development that might bring closure to the case.

“Be ready. This is really going to be something you don’t expect. We want to give you the support you need,” Denise said in an interview with the Stockton Record.

The FBI also told Denise that her family might want to “get away for a while” and find a family spokesperson, according to the article.

Kristin was last seen walking towards her Muir Hall room in 1996.

The case has been in and out of the news since she disappeared. The most recent lead was in Fall 2016 when the San Luis Obispo Sheriff found remains at the hillside near the “P.” However, the remains were not related to Smart’s case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.