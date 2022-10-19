The open forums for the fourth finalist for the dean of Extended, Professional and Continuing Education (EPaCE) position will be held Friday, Oct. 21.

The dean of EPaCE is responsible for fostering relationships with faculty for curricular development, collaborating with partners to develop programs and providing oversight of academic programs in cooperation with Academic Affairs, according to a university email.

The open forum for the fourth finalist will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center’s Christopher Cohan Center third-floor lobby. More information about the finalist will be sent one day prior to their campus visit.

A link to a confidential feedback form will be sent through a campus-wide email prior to the forum, where students and staff can provide comments on the candidate.

Open forums for the other finalists — Tina Chang, J. Kevin Taylor and Beth Brunk — occurred earlier this month.

Chang currently serves as the inaugural associate vice president for Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) at the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota.

Taylor is the interim dean for Extended Education and the director for the School of Education at Cal Poly.

Brunk is currently the dean of Extended University and professor of Rhetoric and Writing Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).