Fire near Avila Beach reaches 300 acres, prompts closure of Highway 101

Highway 101 is closed after a vegetation fire broke out near Gragg Canyon Road. Firefighters are responding to the rapidly spreading blaze, which has now reached about 300 acres.

Red Cross has been ordered to set up an evacuation center and additional helicopters have been ordered, according to Cal Fire. The evacuation center will be located in the Walmart parking lot in Arroyo Grande at 1168 W. Branch, according to Cal Fire.

[UPDATE] #AvilaIC Per air attack fire is 300 acres. Red Cross has been ordered to set up an evacuation center. Additional helicopters have also been ordered. pic.twitter.com/8REp4brlxM — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 15, 2020

Highway 101 has been closed from Shell Beach Road to Avila Beach Drive, according to Cal Fire.

An evacuation advisory was also issued for the Gragg Canyon Ranch area around 4:30 p.m.

The fire first broke out around 2:55 p.m. and held at one acre, according to Cal Fire. By 3:23 p.m., it spread to around 15 acres. With a rapid rate of spread, both fire engines and aircraft were ordered.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.