Women’s Basketball falls to Arizona State by 25 points

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball fell to Arizona State 66-41 on Sunday, Nov. 24 inside Desert Financial Arena. With the defeat, the Mustangs are now 1-4 for the season.

Arizona State (3-1) drew first blood as sophomore guard Taya Hanson made a three-pointer. Both teams turned the ball over during the defensive battle, but Arizona State was able to capitalize on two three-pointers and three free throws during the first quarter.

Cal Poly (1-4) went 0-3 from behind the arc with zero free throw attempts in the same period. The Mustangs trailed 10-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter didn’t bode any better for the Mustangs. Cal Poly had a scoring drought that lasted for over four minutes. Within that time, Arizona State scored eight points.

The Mustangs finally broke through after freshman point guard Abbey Ellis scored two free throws, bringing the score 16-28. The half ended with Arizona State in the lead 28-18.

Arizona State broke away from the Mustangs in the third quarter with a 20-point lead, bringing the score to 52-32. Arizona State started the third quarter with two lay-ups and two free throws before Cal Poly scored on a jumper by junior forward Sierra Campisano. Of the 37 points scored by both teams, nine were free throws.

Arizona State kept the momentum going with a lead of at least 18 points in the entire fourth quarter. Cal Poly was unable to score in the last four minutes and nine seconds of the game as Arizona State secured the 66-41 victory.

Cal Poly will host Old Dominion in the first game of the ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic on Friday, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m.