Football suffers third straight loss in 62-10 blowout against Eastern Washington

Cal Poly Football tallied their third straight loss in blowout fashion as they lost to Eastern Washington 62-10 on Saturday, March 27 at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington.

The Mustangs (0-3) struggled to pass the ball throughout the game as the three quarterbacks to take snaps combined to pass for 70 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for the day. The rushing game improved from the first two weeks as they rushed for 220 yards but were credited for 168 after yards lost to sacks. The offense in total struggled to score, only finding the end zone one time and scoring a field goal in the fourth quarter.

It was a rough day for the defense as well as the Eastern Washington (3-1) offense accumulated 683 total yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Eastern Washington started the first quarter on offense and started fast as they went 87 yards to score the first touchdown of the game. The Mustangs went 0-3 passing on their first drive and were forced to punt. After scoring on their next offensive drive, the Eagles intercepted a pass from sophomore quarterback Jalen Hamler and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown giving them a 21-0 lead. As junior quarterback Hunter Raquet was subbed in on the offense’s next drive, Cal Poly found success and put together a 75-yard drive to score their first points with a touchdown, making the score 21-7 before the end of the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Cal Poly followed their scoring drive with an interception on defense from freshman defensive back Xavier Oliphant, giving their offense the ball at Eastern Washington’s 46-yard line. The positive momentum would be short-lived though, as Cal Poly was forced to punt on their next two drives and allowed the Eagles to score two more touchdowns. Eastern Washington finished the half with a field goal to make the score 45-7.

Cal Poly’s offense took the field to start the second half but would have their drive ended after a fumble on a quarterback run. The Mustang defense managed to keep the Eagles to a field goal on the following drive, which would be the only points of the third quarter.

The Eagles continued their offensive drive at the start of the fourth quarter and ended it with a seven-yard touchdown run, making the score 55-7. After both teams failed to score on their next offensive drives, Cal Poly put together a drive to score a field goal for their final points of the day. Eastern Washington would end the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive to finish the game with the final score of 62-10.

The Mustangs finished the game with 238 total yards on offense with a total of 28:02 time of possession compared to Eastern Washington’s 31:58. Eastern Washington had more total yards, passing yards (416), and rushing yards (267) than their opponent.

Cal Poly continues their season next week as they complete their three-game road trip against Northern Arizona on Saturday, April 3.