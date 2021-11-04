Ten COVID-19 deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County within one week

On Friday, San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported that four more county residents died from COVID-19 recently.

By Tuesday, six more community members had died.

These community members ranged in ages from 50 to 90. The county has now seen a total of 349 deaths due to COVID-19.

Since Friday, 117 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 25 of whom are hospitalized with “severe COVID-19 complication” and six of whom are in the intensive care unit, according to County Public Health.

“COVID-19 continues to actively circulate in our community, and we must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other and slow the spread,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release.

The new 14-day daily average is 41 cases. In the last week alone, there have been 294 reported cases.

“With the holiday season fast approaching and COVID-19 showing no signs of letting up, we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated in order to protect our schools, hospitals, businesses, and communities,” Borenstein said in a news release.

In San Luis Obispo County, 73.1% of residents have received one vaccine dose and 66.4% are fully vaccinated — numbers that are gradually increasing.

“Getting vaccinated, masking indoors in public places, and avoiding large crowds are the most effective tools in our fight against COVID-19,” Borenstein said. “Vaccines are instrumental in preventing serious illness and death due to COVID-19.”

Vaccines and booster shots are both available. Visit myturn.ca.gov to schedule a location, time and type of vaccination.