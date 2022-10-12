Campus Health and Wellbeing obtained 11,000 free COVID-19 test kits from the California Department of Public Health as part of a grant the university received, the university told Mustang News on Thursday.

Test kits have been distributed to student centers, including the Black Academic Excellence Center, the Pride Center and the Dream Center. The Food Pantry has tests as well, and it is the only center being restocked daily.

“No questions about insurance or status are asked– if you feel you need a test, we want to ensure access,” university spokesperson Matt Lazier said in an email to Mustang News on Friday.

Leadership from the Office of University Diversity and Inclusion, Basic Needs Initiative, Campus Health and Wellbeing and the Cal Poly emergency management department identified several campus locations where tests are best distributed.

Campus Health and Wellbeing is waiting to hear back from the state if they will offer the grant again later in the winter or when supplies are used up, Lazier said.