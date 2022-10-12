Cal Poly’s Campus Health and Wellbeing will host their annual free flu shot clinic at the Campus Health Center on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The free flu shot clinic happens annually every October at Cal Poly, according to @mycpwell. The CDC states flu activity increases in October, so flu shots are highly recommended during this time.

“Flu season is coming up and getting vaccinated is one of the best things you can do to protect yourself and your friends from getting sick,” Campus Health and Wellbeing said in an Instagram post.

Flu vaccinations can decrease flu illnesses, doctor visits, absences from work and school, and prevent flu-related hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

Campus Health and Wellbeing staff states no appointment is required to stop by for a flu shot. However, they can only accommodate up to 200 students.

The clinic will take place at the Campus Health Center in room 11, directly by the entrance.

Those with questions can contact health@calpoly.edu.