Free flu shots at the health center

Campus Health and Wellbeing is giving free flu shots to students today, Sept. 29, in the lower level of the on-campus health center building — building 27 — from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Students need to bring their PolyCard in order to receive the vaccine from the health center’s flu clinic, but they do not need to have a negative COVID-19 test to get the vaccine, University Spokesperson Matt Lazier said in an email.

The health center also hosted a flu clinic prior to this one on Thursday, Sept. 24. Chemistry sophomore Cooper Crabtree attended this flu clinic to get a flu shot after hearing about it on Facebook.

Crabtree said he waited in line for about 20 to 30 minutes for his vaccine on Thursday.

Crabtree said he got his shot as a precautionary measure, and that getting the flu shot helped ease his mind.

“With the current pandemic everyone should already be very health conscious,” Crabtree stated.

Students can also get flu shots by scheduling an appointment with the health center if they are unable to make it to the walk-in appointments today.

To schedule a free appointment for the flu shot, students can call Campus Health and Wellbeing at (805) 756-1211, or schedule an appointment online through their student portal.

Mechanical engineering sophomore Isabella Sorensen got her flu shot from Campus Health and Wellbeing on Friday since she could not make the walk-ins.

“It was super easy. They had a ton of time slots,” Sorensen stated.

Sorensen said that the process only took her about 15 minutes. She waited for three minutes after filling out a form and the flu shot itself only took about 30 seconds.

The CDC recommends that everyone six-months-old and older should receive a flu shot each flu season. Their website states that the vaccine can reduce the risk of flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.

With flu season approaching, Sorensen said she felt that it was important to prepare her immune system.

“I think with everything going on with the pandemic and COVID it is good to be as prepared as you can be, so that’s why I wanted to get my vaccine,” Sorensen said.

There is little risk in getting the flu shot, according to the health center.

“Allergic reactions are extremely rare. You do not get the flu from the flu shot,” the health center wrote in an email.

In-person hours for the health center are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday.

Sydney Ozawa contributed reporting to this story.