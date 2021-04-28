Fully vaccinated students no longer required to particpate in ongoing testing program

Students and employees fully vaccinated will no longer have to participate in Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program starting May 6, according to a campus-wide email.

Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program required that all students who accessed campus for school or work, as well as their roommates, to be tested twice a week for COVID-19.

Cal Poly President Jefferey Armstonrg said in the email that this change is in accordance with updated guidance from public health authorities.

According to CDC guidelines, an individual is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of the vaccine. This means two weeks after receiving the second shot for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and two weeks after receiving the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Students must upload their vaccination records through their portal’s COVID Information tab to request an exemption from testing. Individuals getting vaccinated through Campus Health and Wellbeing do not need to upload their vaccination records, as their testing requirement will automatically update two weeks after receiving their final dose.

Students must continue following their testing guidelines until their portal confirms they are exempt from testing.

Campus passes will still be implemented and used to screen daily symptoms for those accessing campus.

Regardless of vaccination status, all people who access campus must follow state and public health guidelines, which includes the continuation of wearing masks around other people, staying six feet away from others and not gathering in large groups.

Students can schedule a vaccine appointment through Campus Health and Wellbeing, as well as through the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and local pharmacies.

“For those who have not yet received the vaccine, I urge you to do so as soon as possible,” Armstrong wrote in the email. “It is the single best thing you can do to help bring this tragic pandemic to an end.”