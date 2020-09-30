George Floyd’s family and Black Lives Matter Co-Founder join Cal Poly students on Zoom tonight

The Black Academic Excellence Center and Associated Students, Inc. partnered to host a discussion titled “The Cost of a Revolution” today, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The event includes a keynote speech from Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors, followed by a panel discussion with Angela Harrelson and Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s aunt and uncle.

The event will be moderated by Kianah Corey, a child development junior and student assistant for the Black Academic Excellence center.

“The Cost of a Revolution will be an insightful program and conversation that centers around the experiences of Black lives in America and the Black Lives Matter movement,” ASI Student Manager Nick Price said.

The event will be streamed live through this Zoom webinar link: https://calpoly.zoom.us/j/98030684929#success

Attendees must be current Cal Poly student, faculty, or staff members with a valid Cal Poly email address.

Attendees can submit their questions ahead of time for Patrisse Cullors, Angela Harrison and Selwyn Jones.

Additional information about the event can be found on the ASI website.