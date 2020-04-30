Gov. Newsom closes Orange County beaches

Gov. Gavin Newsom temporarily closed Orange County beaches after seeing “disturbing” images of last weekend’s influx of people to beaches in the area, Newsom announced in a press conference today.

Though Newsom did not close all California beaches, he encouraged local governments to implement more regulations at public spaces where crowds have been gathering. As of now, San Luis Obispo beaches remain open.

Images of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach circulated last weekend, as the heat wave brought thousands of people to the beach.

Gov. Newsom said that the congregation of people in this “concentrated space” led to the need for increased safety measures to support social distancing efforts. As a result, there will be a “hard close” of beaches in Orange County. Newsom said he plans to work with local leaders to accomplish this.

This is a breaking story. More information will be included as it becomes available.