Graduating seniors will receive 10 tickets for Spring 2020 Commencement

It’s that time of year again.

With the Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony coming up on June 13 and 14 in Alex G. Spanos Stadium, 10 tickets will be distributed to eligible graduates.

For students who need more than 10 tickets, the university will allow for students to register to receive extra tickets on the Commencement Office website. The number of available extra tickets will be based not the number of eligible grads and number of tickets claimed per ceremony, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

In previous years, students with extra tickets have sold tickets to those who needed more. However, the university discouraged this practice.

“I am gonna have to search high and low for extra tickets because I have so many people coming to watch me graduate, and I know all my friends need extra tickets too so it’s going to be difficult getting more,” agriculture business senior Peyton Woelk said.

Cal Poly has increased the number of ceremonies for Spring 2020 Commencement by hosting six separate ceremonies, one per college. Last year, the university hosted two commencements with three colleges per ceremony.