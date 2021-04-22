Health Center offering vaccines to students

Campus Health and Wellbeing will offer vaccine appointments to certain students at the Health Center on Friday, April 23, according to Cal Poly’s COVID-19 website. They will continue to offer vaccines throughout the quarter.

Appointments will first be offered to students who live in communal residence halls, student athletes in competition and students performing in ensembles through the music department, a campus-wide email read.

These students receive priority vaccine appointments as they are at a higher risk of COVID-19 because of shared living or travel. They are also subject to more health surveillance and mandated testing.

Students in these groups should have received an email and a PolyAlert text last week to make an appointment for on-campus vaccines.

Sophomore aerospace engineering student Carlos Lopez already got his vaccine but is excited for the presence of the on campus vaccination sites.

“I do feel that this would open up opportunities for students who do not have the connection to transportation as I do since all vaccine appointments [were] are off campus,” he wrote in an email.

All Cal Poly students became eligible for the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County on April 7. Students ages 16 and older can sign up for the registry online at recoverslo.org to receive their first dose at one of the three county vaccination sites.

Vaccinations in the county are free and do not require health insurance or information about immigration status. Students utilizing county testing will need documentation proving their age and their PolyCard to confirm student status.

Cal Poly students are offered transportation resources to off-campus vaccine centers. Students already receive free transportation for San Luis Obispo city buses, but complimentary Regional Transit Authority bus passes are available for students who need transportation throughout the county through the token transit website.

Fully vaccinated students are still required to participate in Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program. Even students who are fully vaccinated are encouraged to maintain safety measures by wearing their masks, respecting physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.