Here’s how to vote in the March 3 California Primary Election — even if you forgot to register

It is election day in California and the last chance to cast a ballot for the 2020 Primary.

This year, the golden state is participating in Super Tuesday, along with 14 other states, where voters will decide the presidential nominees for their registered party.

Voters who are registered locally will also decide who will hold three of five seats on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors — the body who sets policies and priorities for San Luis Obispo County. There are seats open for congress and state assembly as well.

In addition, voters across California will decide if $11 billion should be allocated to improving buildings in state public K-12 schools, community colleges and universities with Prop. 13.

If you are registered to vote in San Luis Obispo County:

Find your local polling place or cast your ballot at the county elections office in downtown San Luis Obispo.

If you are registered to vote in your hometown:

Make sure to drop your mail in ballot in any mailbox by March 3 to be counted.

If you forgot to register to vote:

You can register and cast your ballot at your polling place or at the county elections office in downtown San Luis Obispo on March 3. Polling places close at 8 p.m.



If you are registered to vote in your hometown, but want to vote in San Luis Obispo County:

You can register and cast your ballot at your polling place or at the county elections office in downtown San Luis Obispo on March 3. Polling places close at 8 p.m. You must not have voted in another location during this election cycle for your vote to count.