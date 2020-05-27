Fire behind Cerro Vista holding at one acre

UPDATE 7:22 p.m.: Cal Fire SLO is reporting the fire is holding at one acre. Planes remain overhead.

There have been no evacuations from Cerro Vista or any campus buildings, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

UPDATE 7:06 p.m: Cal Poly issued an emergency notification. “Emergency notification of brush fire behind Cerro Vista apartments. No structures threatened right now. Fire moving away from campus. Residents asked to avoid the area and shelter in place. Cerro Vista Circle currently closed.”

UPDATE 7:00 p.m: The fire now covers one acre with a moderate rate of spread, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

A fire has started on the hills by Cerro Vista Apartments on Cal Poly’s campus Tuesday evening.

The fire currently covers a quarter acre and is moving away from campus, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department are responding.