Homecoming Weekend: Cal Poly Football faces off against Weber St. as alumni visit

After dropping three out of their first four games, the Cal Poly football team will look to get back on track with a win against Weber State during the team’s homecoming game tonight.

The game will start at 5:35 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Along with the football game, Cal Poly’s alumni community is hosting a variety of events across campus for university graduates to attend.

In this matchup against the No. 18 ranked Weber State, freshman quarterback Kahliq Paulette will look to capitalize in his second start with the team this season under new head coach Beau Baldwin. In Paulette’s first start with the team two weeks ago, he went 9-for-23 passing for 112 yards and tacked on an additional 28 yards rushing.

Cal Poly will be facing off against a team who is ranked 18th in the FCS football standings, despite coming up short in three of their first four games. The Weber State team lost to Utah and James Madison earlier in the season and most recently picked up a 14-17 loss against UC Davis in their Big Sky conference opener on a last-minute touchdown.

Cal Poly has fallen in their four most recent matchups against Weber State. The final score of the most recent game was a 41-21 Wildcats win in 2019. The two teams did not face off during the 2020-21 season, as Cal Poly opted out of the final three games on their schedule due to injuries and COVID-19 related complications.

In addition to the game itself, the Cal Poly Alumni Engagement Office is collaborating with the Cal Poly Alumni Association (CPAA) and many of the individual colleges on campus to put on a handful of events for the alumni visiting campus for homecoming weekend.

Two of the on-campus events being hosted will be an alumni tailgate prior to the game and a performance by the alumni band at halftime. These events will be accompanied by gatherings hosted by individual colleges including the College of Liberal Arts, Orfalea College of Business and the College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences. Click here to view a full schedule of the alumni events planned for this weekend.

“You’re at Cal Poly as a student for four to six years, but you’re an alum for the rest of your life, so we want to make this experience as valuable as possible,” Alumni Engagement Office employee Sarah Thien said.

The football game is expected to sell out Alex G. Spanos Stadium this evening as the team looks to get their season back on track.