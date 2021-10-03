Volleyball sweeps CSUN in bounce-back victory

Cal Poly volleyball bounced back with a sweep of CSU Northridge on Saturday, Oct. 2 inside Mott Athletics Center. The victory extends the Mustangs’ win streak against the Matadores to 11.

The Mustangs (5-10, 3-1 Big West) dominated the Matadores (2-12, 1-3 Big West) in the three-set sweep by scores of 25-12, 25-23 and 25-14. The bounce-back win comes less than 24 hours after Cal Poly’s loss to UCSB.

In set one, Cal Poly jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, setting a fast pace of play that CSUN struggled with. With the Mustangs leading 16-12 later in the set, a Matador service error opened the floodgates as Cal Poly finished the set one victory on a 9-0 run.

In set two CSUN found their legs and kept pace with Cal Poly, as the two squads went back and forth to a 20-20 tie. The Mustangs then recorded three unanswered points to push them to a 23-20 lead, propelling them to a 25-23 set victory.

Set three saw the Mustangs and Matadores exchange points to a 10-8 Cal Poly lead. A 4-0 Mustang run pushed the Cal Poly lead to 14-8 and the Matadores could not bounce back as the Mustangs ended set three and the match with a 5-0 run, winning 25-14.

Offensively, the Mustangs hit .340 compared to CSUN’s .103. Leading the way was redshirt freshman outside hitter Tommi Stockham with 11 kills, followed by redshirt freshman outside hitter Amy Hiatt and redshirt senior outside hitter Jamie Stivers with 10 kills each.

Junior setter Avalon DeNecochea served all three of Cal Poly’s aces to go along with her 34 assists.

Stivers also racked up 16 digs on the defensive side as junior defensive specialist Lea Ungar and freshman libero Peyton Dueck each had 10 digs.

After the big bounce-back victory, Cal Poly will hit the road for their next match against UC Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. inside SRC Arena.