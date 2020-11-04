Incumbent Salud Carbajal leading race for San Luis Obispo’s seat in Congress

This story will be updated as election results are updated.

At this time, incumbent Salud Carbajal is leading in the race for the United States 24th Congressional District with 165.913 votes, or 62.7%, as of an 11:03 p.m. ballot count. Ballots will continue to be counted throughout the night.

His opponent, Andy Caldwell, has received 37.3 percent of the total votes so far.

The 24th District comprises San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, as well as part of Ventura County.

As a veteran and graduate of the University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB), Carbajal was first elected as Congressman in 2017 and his third term will end in 2023.

He is endorsed by 37 organizations, including the California Federation of Teachers, California Democratic Party and United Farm Workers, according to his website.

Carbajal sits on the House Committee on Armed Services, the House Committee on Agriculture and is Vice Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. His platform priorities include defense, education, environment and energy, health, immigration, jobs and economic development, preventing gun violence, transportation and infrastructure, veterans and military families and voting and civil rights.

“I will continue working with Republicans and Democrats on solutions for the Central Coast and nation,” Carbajal said in the voter information guide for the county of San Luis Obispo. “I will keep fighting to create jobs, increase support for veterans, address racial inequality, and promote commonsense gun-safety measures.”