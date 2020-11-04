Incumbent Jordan Cunningham leading race for District 35 State Assembly

Incumbent Jordan Cunningham is leading the race for California’s 35th State Assembly District, with 50.8% of the vote.

His challenger Dawn Addis has received 49.2% of the votes so far.

A total of 117,974 votes have been counted, which is 64.1% of registered voters. All precincts have reported results.

Cunningham has been endorsed by numerous local leaders and organizations, including the California Teachers Association, California State Firefighters’ Association and California Coalition of Law Enforcement Associations, according to his campaign website.

He has passed legislation regarding a variety of issues – combating human trafficking, supporting education, protecting privacy, protecting the environment, helping small businesses and making home ownership more affordable.

Some recent legislation he’s worked on includes Assembly Bill (AB) 1238 which requires the Department of Transportation to innovate and enable gas stations to build more electric car charging stations. Another is AB 3041 which bans private transfer fees, or “hidden fees,” on homeowners. These fees can result in disqualifying unsuspecting buyers from obtaining federal loans.

Addis, ran on the platform of improving health care and public education, stimulating job creation, strengthening public safety, protecting the cost and ending gun violence, according to her campaign website. Addis currently serves as a Morro Bay Councilmember, where she worked towards infrastructure improvement and economic development.

She also helped to co-found the Women’s March in San Luis Obispo and was named “Woman of the Year” for the 24th Congressional District.

Addis is endorsed by a multitude of elected leaders and organizations, including Joe Biden, Salud Carbajal, California Association of Professional Scientists, California Environmental Justice Alliance and California Labor Federation.

California State Assembly District 35 includes all of San Luis Obispo County and 46 percent of Santa Barbara County – Guadalupe, Lompoc and Santa Maria. Currently, 245,216 voters are registered in this district.