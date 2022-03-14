“It’s like coming home”: Looking back on the Women’s March SLO Engage for Equity rally 

Audio by Torstein Rehn

Women’s March SLO held the “Engage for Equity” rally at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday March 5.

The rally ran from 1-3 p.m. and featured speakers such as former San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon, yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe member Wendy Lucas, GALA Pride and Diversity Center Director of Operations Serrina Ruggles and more.

Participants were invited to explore the Call to Action Alley, also located at Mitchell Park, where they could meet with representatives from several local non-profit organizations to learn more about their missions and how to get involved.

Kayla Wilburn, the clinic director at The Center, a reproductive healthcare facility, has attended all of the Women’s March events held in San Luis Obispo. “Engage for Equity” was the first in-person rally held since the onset of COVID-19.

“It’s like coming home after being away for a long time,” Wilburn said. “It’s great to be back among our friends and our family.”

Lynn Schmidt from GALA Pride and Diversity Center has also been involved in Women’s March events since they began several years ago.

“I think people are hungry to be out and be in the community again,” Schmidt said. “I think this is a great way to start 2022.”

In light of Russia’s invasion, the rally included a call for solidarity with Ukraine, and a portion of funds raised will be donated to People in Need, an organization that has been helping Ukrainian people since 2014.

Torstein Rehn contributed reporting to this article.