Knife wielding SLO resident escaped police, warrant out for arrest

Eleven police cars and the SLO Swat Team evacuated SLO Student Living apartments off of Santa Rosa Street after a resident allegedly threatened to kill two residents, their families and their dog April 19. He escaped out of a back door after threatening police with a knife and a molotov cocktail, and has not been found by the police, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.

“We called the police, because we were like, this is insane. My dog was barking, he was like, ‘I’m going to kill you and your dog,’” apartment resident Sofi Catella said.

The 35-year-old resident, Bradford Jungers, had been making noise day and night since he moved into the apartment in January, but for the past week he’s been yelling, “I’m going to kill your family,” out of his window to be heard all the way from outside the parking lot, Elijah Dancey said.

After repeated yells last night, April 19, they had enough, and told him to shut up.

“You tried to kill me before you aren’t going to kill me again,” Catella said the man shouted before they shut their window.

They heard the sound of a first banging at their window, and they called the police.

Eleven police cars arrived, followed by the SLO County Swat team at 10:15 with a canine unit. They evacuated apartments from midnight to 6 in the morning, one resident said.

When the police arrived Jungers, allegedly threatened them with a knife, barricaded himself in his apartment, and threatened to harm them with a molotov cocktail, according to the news release.

Jungers escaped through a back door, and has not been found by the police. The police found evidence of the molotov cocktail, but they think he still has the knife, the news release read.

The SLO Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and possession of a destructive device, the news release said.

People with information on Jungers can call the SLO Police Department at 805-781-7312.