No new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County April 20

There were no new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in San Luis Obispo County Monday, April 20, according to County Public Health.
This is the third time there have been zero new cases in one day since March 18. Cases are typically reported at 1:30 p.m. each day.
There has been a total of 132 confirmed cases total in the county since the first COVID-19 positive test was reported March 14, according to County Public Health. However, around 84 percent of the patients have now recovered.
Two people remain in hospital care — one in intensive care, according to County Public Health.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 865 tests in which 48 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 84 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
There are six cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 49 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 40 in 50 to 64-years-old and 37 in those 65 and older.
There has been one death related to COVID-19 in the county, according to County Public Health.