Kristin Smart case: Sheriff’s office investigates family home of Paul Flores

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office served another search warrant in the Kristin Smart case Monday morning, March 15.

The warrant is for the home of Paul Flores’s father, Ruben Flores, in Arroyo Grande, California. Investigators declared Paul as the “prime suspect” in the on-going case of the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly Student Kristin Smart. Prior, he was a long time person of interest.

The Sheriff’s Office has been authorized to use cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radars during the search, according to a press release. Ground penetrating radars are used to see under surfaces such as concrete or asphalt.

The Sheriff’s Office expects to be investigating Flores’ home all day, possibly into tomorrow. The search warrant is only for the area surrounding the Flores house.

“We are encouraged by the news of today’s search of Ruben Flores’ property. We appreciate the vigilance and professionalism of Sheriff Ian Parkinson and his department and our family looks forward to learning more in the hours and days ahead,” said the Smart family, in a statement released following the news of Monday’s search.

This is an active investigation and the Sheriff’s Office will not release more information at this time, since the search warrant has been sealed.

Anna Lavery, a criminal justice student at Cuesta and Allan Hancock College, went to the scene at 9:00 a.m. after following the KSBY live stream.

She saw the cadaver dogs alert the officers to something on the drivers side door of an old car on the property. According to Lavery, investigators took photos of the car, and possibly sampled something from it, before towing it away.

Smart was last seen on May 25, 1996 when she was returning to Cal Poly’s campus after a fraternity party, and witnesses say Paul was the last person to be seen with her, Mustang News reported last year.

Paul was arrested in Los Angeles County in February on suspicions of being a felon in possession of a firearm. That arrest came after information was obtained during the searches of his San Pedro home in February and April of 2020, according to Sheriff’s officials, Mustang News reported.

During that time, investigators were looking for items of interest in the case and searched the two homes of Flores’ parents in Arroyo Grande and his sister’s home in Washington state.