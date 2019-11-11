Late comeback effort falls short for Women’s Basketball in defeat to Pepperdine

The Cal Poly Women’s Basketball team dropped their second game of the season 63-53 against Pepperdine on Sunday, Nov. 10 inside Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves took advantage of a 13-point scoring run in the second quarter and held off a late comeback effort by the Mustangs to secure the victory.

The Mustangs (0-2) jumped out to a quick start as they opened the first quarter on a 10-2 run. During that run, redshirt junior forward Sierra Campisano scored eight of the ten points. The Waves (1-1) pulled the game within three points at 17-14, but freshman point guard Abbey Ellis scored a layup with six seconds remaining to put the Mustangs up 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Despite Cal Poly’s fast start, the Waves outscored the Mustangs 16-6 in the second quarter. After the Mustangs gained a 25-17 lead with 7:48 remaining, the team did not score a single point in the remainder of the quarter. Pepperdine was able to capitalize and finished the half on a 13-0 run. The Waves held a 30-25 lead at the end of the second quarter.

Cal Poly cut the lead down to 33-29 in the beginning of the third quarter. However, the Waves started to pull away and gained a 14-point with one minute remaining. Ellis scored a jump shot to cut the lead to 50-38 in the final minute, but the Waves outscored the Mustangs 20-13 in the third quarter to extend their lead.

The Mustangs continued to cut their deficit until the score was 51-46 with 5:56 remaining in the final quarter. However, Pepperdine quickly responded as they hit back-to-back three-pointers to take a 57-46 lead. That lead was enough to hold off the Mustangs’ late comeback as Pepperdine defeated Cal Poly 63-53.

Campisano had a team-high of 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Meanwhile, Pepperdine guard Malia Bambrick had a game-high of 21 points.

Cal Poly will travel to Denver to take on the University of Denver Pioneers on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m.