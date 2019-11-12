Sophomore Brenden Nichols dies at Cedar Creek Village apartments 

Agricultural business sophomore Brenden Nichols passed away Sunday in his apartment, according to residents of the Cedar Creek Village apartments. The cause of death is unconfirmed.

Nichols was from Orangevale, Calif., according to a campus-wide email sent Monday night. He was involved at Cal Poly as a Week of Welcome leader and participated in intramural volleyball.

“The university is in contact with his family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Brenden’s friends during this difficult time,” the email from President Jeffery Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey read.

San Luis Obispo Police Sargent Trevor Shalhoob could not provide any details on the incident other than San Luis Obispo City Fire tried to render aid to an individual at the apartment complex Sunday.

The case has been turned over to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner, Shalhoob said. The coroner was unavailable for immediate comment.

Cedar Creek Village, commonly known as “The Jungle” is a popular student apartment complex near campus.

Counseling services are available for Cal Poly students 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 805-756-2511.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.