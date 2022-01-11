Listen: Hip Hop and Heels returns to in-person at the Rec

Cal Poly is offering their Hip Hop and Heels classes again. To get into this class and others at the Cal Poly Recreation Center students have to show an employee their COVID-19 daily symptom screener and scan their touch-free barcode.

Due to safety measures, psychology freshman Sophia Bruno said she feels comfortable taking in-person classes at the Rec again.

“Everyone seems to be working out with masks on, or at least trying to,” Bruno said. “Being in person is a lot different to be able to feel the energy of everyone around you and the teacher in real life.”

Child development junior Jianna Gladfelter teaches in-person and virtual classes at the Rec center.

Although she enjoys teaching Zumba online, Gladfelter prefers her in-person Hip-Hop and Heels class. She says the best part of teaching Hip-Hop and Heels is the energy in the room.

“Everybody’s just so supportive,” Gladfelter said. “A lot of times, we’ll do groups and perform for each other. People will be cheering each other on. It’s so much fun.”

Biomedical engineering senior Jasmol Dhesi frequently attends Gladfelter’s class and engages in the supportive atmosphere.

“Gotta spread the good vibes,” Dhesi said.

More information about Cal Poly’s in-person fitness classes is available at asi.calpoly.edu.