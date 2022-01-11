Students swarm Cal Poly booster clinic with vaccine deadline closing in

Cal Poly offered its first booster clinic of the quarter in the Recreation Center on Friday, with a line curving around the building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students are hurrying to meet the university’s booster requirement after California State University announced the mandate over winter break.

Students are expected to receive the booster by Jan. 20 and upload their vaccination records by Jan. 24.

Many students waited in line throughout the day for walk-in appointments. As of 4 p.m. Jan. 7, the clinic had vaccinated 340 people, according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

However, Cal Poly has yet to say what will happen to students who fail to meet these requirements.

“In terms of the deadline and compliance, those details are forthcoming and will be shared with students as soon as possible,” Lazier said.

The next booster clinic is slated for Friday, Jan. 14. More clinics are scheduled throughout January and February. The vaccinations are administered by Rite Aid who also offer flu shots in addition to COVID-19 boosters.