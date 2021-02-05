Local vaccine rollout continues, COVID-19 cases decrease

With the recent $11 million stimulus check to fight COVID-19, San Luis Obispo County plans to implement more vaccinations and move toward phase 1B, where residents 65-years-old and older and critical infrastructure workers may receive the vaccine.

So far there have been 25,576 first dose vaccines distributed to San Luis Obispo County with 15,511 being administered to healthcare workers and residents 75-years-old and older. There will likely be more second doses arriving as the county progresses into later distribution phases, but for now the county received 10,035 second doses and completed vaccination for 3,171, according to County Public Health.