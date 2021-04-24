Los Osos 14-Year-Old lasers to create her crafts

For this young professional, most days begin with school around 9 a.m.. Hendricks joins her mother at Trust Automation, an engineering manufacturing company, where her mother works as a Human Resources (HR) manager.

Here, Hendricks participates as a part of an in-person and online schooling hybrid where students are provided with a cubicle workspace and can participate in their Zoom classes.

Caroline Rossi, the Trust Automation school space coordinator said that Hendricks maintains an independent personality and inspires her.

“She’s [Hendricks] definitely an old soul, and even with her learning new things, [she’s] teaching me new things about how to, you know, become a strong woman and how to keep up for myself,” said Rossi.

Hendricks attends class until 11:45 a.m., works on homework until 2 p.m., and heads home around 4 p.m.. Afterwards, she begins work on her laser cutting commissions. She said she works into the evening until around 8:30 p.m. and then heads to bed.

Since receiving this latest bit of hardware, Hendricks has grown to be quite the jargon buster when it comes to laser crafting. She starts by gathering her ideas from Pinterest but then plugs most ideas into a variety of programs.

After drafting her ideas across these programs, she sends instructions to her Glowforge and the laser cutting begins.