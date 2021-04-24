“Healing the rage within”: rally honors the life of Daunte Wright

About 60 activists gathered outside of the San Luis Obispo Courthouse on April 23 to demand justice and law enforcement accountability.

The stand out slogan “healing the rage within” was used for the peaceful rally to honor the life of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old who was killed by a police officer last week.

CEO of the Latino Outreach Council Jacquelien Fredrick said this slogan expresses the outrage she feels when a life is lost at the hands of law enforcement, but then channels that into positive outlets for change.

The event was hosted by the NAACP San Luis Obispo County and moderated by Branch Secretary Cheryl Vines. The five speakers included local NAACP branch president, grieving community members and leaders from Bend the Arc and the Latino Outreach Council, in addition to other advocacy groups.

“I am heartened and inspired by all the speakers and just their offering of hope,” local activist Krista Feld said. “And just the connectedness to the community and the way that they gathered us here. It’s a good thing to be present, and then to heal in this space with other people healing.”

Feld said that she is of Ashkenazi Jewish descent and lost family members during the Holocaust.

“I can’t stand by and think that people stood by my family and just watched it happen,” Feld said. “These are my brothers and sisters and their lives matter so much, and it’s important that we stand in solidarity.”

NAACP branch President Stephen Vines said this event is the organization’s seventh rally since the death of George Floyd last May.

“It brings people together to just sort of build a network of organizations, that we’re in like-minds and we need to do the work in our county here,” Vines said.

Attendance has slowly dwindled since the first rally in late May, but several of the same core people keep showing up, Feld said.