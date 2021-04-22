Man crashed car into a pillar on campus, charged with a DUI

A 22-year-old man was arrested on the night of Friday, April 2 after crashing a car into a concrete pillar outside of Cal Poly’s Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, a Cal Poly Police Department (CPPD) officer responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. and found the vehicle that had collided head on into a concrete pillar on California Blvd. just outside the stadium.
When the officer arrived, the driver was standing outside the vehicle and admitted to being behind the wheel, according to Lazier. The driver was unharmed.
Despite the condition of the vehicle, it remained powered on with the keys still in the ignition.
Police arrested the driver and took him to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and being in possession of a designated controlled substance.
CPPD was unavailable to comment on the determining cause of the accident.
Lazier said the driver did not sustain any injuries and the only damage to property reported was scratched paint on the pillar.
CPPD Crime Prevention Operationist Frank Herrera said the department is unable to provide the name of the man, or say whether he was a student.
No other information is available at this time.