Content warning: This article contains descriptions of sex crimes. Safer is Cal Poly’s confidential resource for sexual assault and can be reached at 805-756-2282. San Luis Obispo’s Lumina Alliance 24/7 crisis line is available at 805-545-8888. More resources are listed at the end of this article.

A man was arrested Wednesday after video footage allegedly showed him masturbating outside a home with four female residents and one male resident near Cal Poly while watching a teen girl in her shower, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD).

The incident reportedly took place Sunday, Oct. 1, around 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of Stafford Street. The victims discovered the footage the next day and called police.

The footage, caught on a doorbell camera, allegedly shows Keith William Phillips, 49, watching the 17-year-old girl, “through a partially open bathroom window while masturbating,” according to the release.

The victims also discovered additional video of Phillips masturbating outside their home in May.

“Investigators believe he has been in the neighborhoods around Cal Poly engaged in similar activities since May 2023 and possibly before,” SLOPD wrote.

Phillips was a registered sex offender in Arizona who later relocated to California. His 10-year registry requirement expired in 2014. He’s listed as a transient of San Luis Obispo on the arrest report.

Phillips is being charged with felony indecent exposure with a prior conviction, misdemeanor lewd conduct in public, misdemeanor prowling, misdemeanor peeping, misdemeanor annoy or molest a child under 18.

SLOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case and is requesting that if you have any video or photos of Phillips on private property, please contact Officer Stevens at 805-594-8093.

Phillips is currently in custody with a bail of $200,000.