Cal Poly swimming and diving lost both dual meets to UCSB at Anderson Aquatics Center on Friday, Oct. 6 in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference matchup.

Freshman Olivia Sundgren picked up the first victory for the Mustangs in the 1000 yard freestyle.

It would be nine more events before Cal Poly topped the leaderboard, with sophomore Finn Schlamp taking the 200 yard butterfly.

Sundgren also took the win in the 200 yard butterfly in the following event.

Cal Poly swept the 200 yard IM contests with freshman Rhian Neitzel on the women’s side and sophomore Alex Seybold on the men’s.

The Mustangs also took both 400 yard relays with the freshmen Ella Bettancourt, junior Summer Cheng, sophomore Courtney Cross and redshirt junior Katie Faris winning on the women’s side.

Schlamp won his second event along with fellow sophomore Nick Elliott, freshmen Luke Reyes and Scott Iannaccone.

The men’s team lost by a score of 166-123, while the women lost 168.5-119.5

Swimming and diving travel to CSU Bakersfield on Oct. 13-14 for the CSUB Sprint Classic and the Roadrunner Invitational.