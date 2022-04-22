Man stabbed in Downtown SLO, suspect arrested

A man was stabbed non-fatally at the intersection of Monterey and Chorro Street Thursday evening.

The suspect, Samuel Greene, 61, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

At 5:15 p.m., many calls were made to the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding a man who had been stabbed at Mission Plaza, according to a city news release.

Greene was found with the knife used in the assault after being interviewed by officers, who followed a blood trail to find him. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

“Witness statements to officers indicated the victim started a physical fight with Greene just before the stabbing took place,” San Luis Obispo Police Capt. Brian Amoroso wrote in the news release. “Additional investigation is taking place to determine if charges against the victim will be requested.”

Greene was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail Thursday night following the stabbing.

Those with information related to the crime can call the police department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.