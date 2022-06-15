Mask mandate, COVID-19 testing and more: A guide to Cal Poly’s rules for summer, fall quarters

Cal Poly lifted its indoor mask mandate Monday, as masks won’t be required for summer and fall quarters as of now, according to a university email that outlined COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming quarters.

For Summer Institute, Quarter Plus and fall quarter, students not fully vaccinated will be required to upload a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to arrival and complete weekly testing.

The university says all students, regardless of vaccination status, still need to complete their daily self screener pass to access campus facilities.

Updated hours for COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics

This week, the University Union testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Starting Monday, June 20, the UU will follow these hours:

Monday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, 6-10 a.m

The testing site will be closed on July 4, according to the Cal Poly Employee Testing website.

Rite Aid’s Friday vaccine clinics are returning to the Recreation Center on July 15, Aug. 5, Sept. 16 and Sept. 23, according to the email.

Campus COVID-19 isolation over summer

Students will be living in on-campus apartments since residence halls are closed over summer.

“Those students who test positive in the summer would either isolate in their place of permanent residence or they would isolate in their on-campus apartment,” university spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email.

Students that test positive are to be isolated for 10 days, unless qualified for early release, Executive Director of Public Health Anthony Knight wrote in a university-wide email.

Current plans for fall quarter policies will be shared with the campus closer to the start of fall quarter, Lazier wrote. More information regarding COVID-19 updates and regulations will be notified to students through email.