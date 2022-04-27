Math and Science building temporarily evacuated due to sewer gas leak

Students and faculty were evacuated from the Mathematics and Science building (Bldg. 38) Monday at 11 a.m. after both the Cal Poly Police Department (CPPD) and Facilities received reports of a potential gas leak that turned out to be non-toxic sewer gas.

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution after reports were received of a strong odor, according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier. Campus police and facilities staff at the location requested help from San Luis Obispo City Fire in case of a potential gas leak.

“Some classrooms had already self-evacuated when CPPD officers arrived to investigate,” Lazier wrote in an email.

SLO City Fire determined, after investigating, that the odor was sewer gas, not natural gas and the evacuation was lifted. Students and faculty were evacuated for a total of 25 minutes.

Lazier wrote that while sewer gas has a strong odor, it is not dangerous.

“[SLO City Fire] would not have allowed people back in the building if it were a hazardous situation,” Lazier wrote.