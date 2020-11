Most Friday mornings, the Back Hill Gang meets to maintain hiking trails in San Luis Obispo.

In 2003, Jim Ross started the group when he wanted to restore old trails in Montaña de Oro.

The group clears brush from trails, creates new trails, takes down old trails and even builds barriers for rundown areas. They worked on the Hazard Reef Trail for almost a year creating a new trail and getting rid of the old one.