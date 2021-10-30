Men and women’s cross country earn top three finishes in Big West Championships

Cal Poly men’s and women’s cross country both secured top three spots at the Big West Cross Country Championships at Wildhorse Golf Course hosted by UC Davis on Friday, Oct. 29.

After completing the grassy 8,000-meter race, the men’s team earned second place with a total of 50 points. Following that, the women’s squad finished their 6,000-meter run in third place with 78 points.

Men’s results

As Cal Poly men’s top finisher in the race, sophomore William Fallini-Haas led his squad by completing the race in third place with a time of 23:47.2 seconds. Fallini-Haas was only 13 seconds behind first-place winner Sam Ayala from Cal State Fullerton, who finished with a time of 23:34.5 seconds.

The Mustangs had two other top-10 finishers, sophomore Xian Shively, who finished in eighth with a time of 24:13.9, and freshman Anthony Guerra in ninth with an overall time of 24:14.6.

Earning second place in the Big West conference comes as a bittersweet accomplishment, as the Mustangs were hoping to obtain their fifth consecutive Big West men’s title.

Rival UC Santa Barbara broke Cal Poly’s four-year reign and earned their place as Big West champions with a score of 38 points.

Women’s results

Freshman Schuyler Gooley led her squad with a time of 20:51.6 seconds, earning her the ninth-place position.

Not so far behind Gooley, freshman Julia Heckley followed and finished the course with a time of 21:14.3 to earn 15th place.

The squad continued to rush in, as senior Sierra Brill quickly crossed the finish a second later with a time of 21:15.6 and freshman Hailey Golmon followed with a time of 21:17.0. Brill and Golmon finished 16th and 17th, respectively.

Overall, the women’s squad earned third place, while UC Davis placed first with 26 points and Cal State Fullerton placed second with 60 points.