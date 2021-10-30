Volleyball falls to Fullerton in five sets

Cal Poly volleyball fell to CSU Fullerton for their second straight loss on Friday, Oct. 29 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (9-13, 7-4 Big West) were defeated by the Titans (9-9, 6-5 Big West) in five sets (24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 7-15). Despite the loss, Cal Poly remains in sole possession of third place in the Big West standings.

After exchanging points back and forth for the entirety of the opening set, the Mustangs found themselves with a narrow lead and a set point opportunity, leading 24-22. However, a four point Titan swing sealed the set point for Fullerton, snagging a 1-0 lead in the match.

Set two mirrored the back-and-forth theme of set one, with Fullerton holding a 20-19 lead late in the set. Cal Poly leapfrogged the Titans to take the lead and win the set, 25-22, thanks to a 6-2 run to end the set, evening the match at 1-1.

In set three, the two squads played another close set, but the Mustangs controlled the game, stopping any potential Titan runs from happening. After Fullerton tied the set at 22 following a 3-0 run, a 3-1 Cal Poly stretch shut down the Titan momentum and closed out the third set, 25-23. The win gave the Mustangs a commanding 2-1 lead in the match.

Looking to close out the match, the Mustangs jumped out to an early 9-6 lead in set four. However, after a Cal Poly attack error, Fullerton would go on a 9-0 run, putting the match out of reach for the Mustangs. The Titans would win set four, 20-25, forcing a winner-take-all fifth set.

In set five, Fullerton stormed out to an early 6-0 lead. After Cal Poly narrowed the lead to 9-5, a 6-2 Titan run closed out the set, 7-15, winning the match for Fullerton, 3-2.

Leading the way on offense was redshirt freshman outside hitter Tommi Stockham, who recorded a season-high 23 kills. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Amy Hiatt had a career-high 21 kills and junior middle blocker Meredith Phillips had 13.

Defensively, freshman libero Peyton Dueck led the team with 23 digs while Stockham had 14.

Cal Poly hit .220 compared to Fullerton’s .240 and the Mustangs had 67 kills to go with 25 errors.

Cal Poly has a quick turn-around as they face Long Beach State inside Mott Athletics Center on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.