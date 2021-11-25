Men’s basketball closes SoCal Challenge with 67-63 win over Idaho

Cal Poly men’s basketball snapped their four-game losing streak by taking down University of Idaho 67-63 in the SoCal Challenge tournament at JSerra Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The Mustangs (2-4) led for most of the game against the Vandals (1-5). This game wraps up the SoCal challenge tournament for Cal Poly.

The game was back and forth at the start until the 14-minute mark in the first half, where the Mustangs went on a 20-8 run ignited by a three pointer from sophomore forward Kyle Colvin. Colvin finished with 15 points in the first half alone.

The lead stretched out to 12 points with seven minutes left. However, Idaho was able to cut the lead to five by attacking the basket and drawing fouls. Cal Poly responded and pushed the lead up to nine, as the score was 38-29 at half in favor of the Mustangs.

In the second period, Cal Poly was able to keep Idaho’s offense at bay. Although the Mustangs shot 6-27 from the field, they dominated the offensive boards with 15 in the second half alone and got to the free throw line 28 times.

In comparison, the Vandals only got two offensive rebounds and got to the line 21 times.

Idaho made a run towards the end of the game by getting fouled on multiple occasions and converting their free throws off of Cal Poly turnovers, but the Mustangs held on to win 67-63.

Colvin led the way for Cal Poly, as he finished with a double-double performance of 28 points and 10 rebounds. He averaged 18.6 points during the SoCal Challenge.

Both the Mustangs and Idaho shot poorly from the field, as both squads registered under 40% from the field and 30% from three. However, Cal Poly’s ability to crash the offensive glass and secure 25 second chance points allowed them to make up for an off-shooting day and grab the victory.

Cal Poly will look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they take on California Baptist University on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. inside the CBU Events Center.