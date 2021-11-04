Men’s basketball handles Cal State LA in exhibition matchup, 87-70

Cal Poly men’s basketball defeated Cal State LA by a score of 87-70 in an exhibition matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 3 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The game was the first and only exhibition for the Mustangs before they begin non-conference regular season play on Nov. 9.

Cal Poly jumped out early in the first half and, after a 16-0 run midway through the half, they held a 38-14 lead.

Going into the halftime locker room, the Mustangs maintained a comfortable 47-29 lead.

However, the Golden Eagles came out of the break on fire offensively, bringing themselves to within six points at 56-50.

Cal Poly was able to slow down Cal State LA’s offense and extended their lead to 70-54 following a 14-4 run. That run put the game out of reach for the Golden Eagles and the Mustangs came out on top 87-70.

Graduate guard Jacob Davison led Cal Poly with 20 points and seven assists. The rest of the double-digit scorers included sophomore forward Kyle Colvin with 17 points, junior guard Trevon Taylor with 16 and sophomore guard Brantly Stevenson, who scored 10.

The Mustangs will look to build off this momentum and compete in their first official game on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. against Westcliff University inside Mott Athletics Center.