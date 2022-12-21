Every Mustang was held to single-digit points in Cal Poly Men’s Basketball’s 65-43 loss to San Jose State on Tuesday, Dec. 20 inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center.

The Mustangs (5-6) are now below .500 on the season and their losing skid sits at three games with the road loss to the Spartans (9-4).

The game was tight through the majority of the first half, as the score sat at 18-18 with six minutes remaining.

However, San Jose State then exploded for a 16-4 run to close out the half with a 12-point lead at 34-22.

Despite the large margin going into the locker room, the Mustangs have come back from a halftime deficit this season.

On Nov. 28, Cal Poly trailed 32-23 against Pacific and they won 62-58 powered by a big second half and the help of a 23-point performance from junior guard Brantly Stevenson.

In Tuesday’s contest, Stevenson was held scoreless in 19 minutes on the court.

To open up the second half, the Mustangs put up a few buckets, but the Spartans then scored 12 straight to take an insurmountable 48-26 lead.

The advantage was held around 20 points for the rest of the game and San Jose State walked away with a 65-43 win.

Head coach John Smith let every player see the floor in the game. Off the bench, sophomore guard Julien Franklin and grad transfer point guard Nick Fleming both saw over 20 minutes of playing time.

Senior guard Trevon Taylor led the team with nine points and redshirt sophomore Aidan Prukop had seven points. Prukop and Franklin hit both of the team’s three-pointers, as the Mustangs shot 2-of-23 from beyond the arc.

Cal Poly will look to bounce back against non-Division I opponent San Diego Christian inside Mott Athletics Center on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Mustangs are 46-1 all-time versus non-Division I opponents.