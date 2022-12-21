Cal Poly wrestling finished in fifth place at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals at the New Orleans Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The 28th-ranked Mustangs fell to No. 21 Lehigh and No. 12 North Carolina State on Monday before defeating Lock Haven on Tuesday.

Monday vs. No. 21 Lehigh

To open the dual tournament, Cal Poly faced Lehigh and fell by a score of 26-6.

14th-ranked redshirt sophomore Antonio Lorenzo kicked off the dual with a 3-2 decision victory at 125 pounds, while the next seven Mustangs dropped their bouts by either major decision or decision.

After the string of losses, No. 2 redshirt junior Bernie Truax earned a 3-2 victory over No. 5 Michael Beard of Lehigh to give Cal Poly its second bout win of the dual.

Monday vs. No. 12 North Carolina State

In their second match of the day, the Mustangs fell to the Wolfpack 33-3 to finish 0-2 on day one.

It was a slow start, as the first five Cal Poly wrestlers all fell in their bouts.

32nd-ranked redshirt sophomore Legend Lamer earned the first and only Mustang victory in his 12-10 victory at 165 pounds, while Truax was pinned in four and a half minutes to take his first loss of the season.

Tuesday vs. Lock Haven

In the fifth-place dual, Cal Poly earned its lone win of the weekend against Lock Haven, 23-15.

Redshirt junior Lawrence Saenz picked up the first win for the Mustangs, earning a decision victory at 141 pounds and No. 11 sixth-year Dom Demas followed with a 9-4 decision win at 149.

Lamer earned his second win of the weekend following his 5-2 decision while 19th-ranked redshirt junior Adam Kemp picked up his first win of the weekend in a 4-1 decision at 184 pounds.

Truax got back on track with a 15-0 technical fall to improve to 7-1 on the season, and at heavyweight, redshirt freshman Trevor Tinker earned a pin in 2:40 to close out the Cal Poly win.

The Mustangs will take a couple of weeks off to prepare for a meeting with No. 5 Michigan on Friday, Jan. 6 inside Mott Athletics Center.