Cal Poly Men’s Basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion by a score of 65-63 to UC Davis on Saturday, Jan. 21 inside the University Credit Union Center.

The Mustangs (7-13, 1-7 Big West) trailed for a total of 45 seconds in the game but ultimately lost out in the final seconds to the Aggies (12-8, 5-3 Big West).

The defeat extended the Mustangs’ losing streak to six, and they now sit second-to-last in the Big West.

Cal Poly started the game well, leading for the majority of the first half after answering an early 7-5 deficit with a dominant 14-0 run.

UC Davis was held without a field goal for seven-and-a-half minutes and the Mustangs led by as many as 13 points in the first half. However, after the end of the first 20 minutes, Cal Poly held onto a 29-20 advantage.

Opening the second half, senior big man Alimamy Koroma hit consecutive jumpers to extend the lead to 13 points. The Aggies then turned it on, responding with a 17-4 run to tie it at 37 apiece.

A stretch of solid play had the Mustangs leading by 13 with five minutes remaining, and with this, Cal Poly looked to have the game in hand.

However, the Mustangs once again struggled with turnovers as the game wound down. Five turnovers over the next three minutes and zero answers on the defensive end allowed the Aggies to tie up the game at 63-63.

With eight seconds remaining, UC Davis guard Ty Johnson secured the victory with a layup to add to his game-high 21 points.

Junior guard Kobe Sanders’ last-second attempt was denied by the Aggies and the Mustangs fell 65-63.

Koroma and junior guard Brantly Stevenson led the Mustangs with 14 points each. As a team, Cal Poly shot 50% from the field, while the Aggies shot 42%.

The foul difference between the teams was gaping, with 28 fouls on the Mustangs (with five players logging four fouls) and only 18 for UC Davis.

Cal Poly will take on Long Beach State in its next game at home inside Mott Athletics Center on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.