Cal Poly Women’s Basketball dropped its second conference game in a row against UC Davis by a score of 74-52 on Saturday, Jan. 20 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The banged-up Mustangs (5-11, 2-6 Big West) made plenty of mistakes and only had nine total players available, while the Aggies (8-10, 4-4 Big West) capitalized on the many opportunities presented to them.

Cal Poly was ice cold during the first quarter, shooting 21.4% (3-for-14) from the field and only accumulating 10 total points, with UC Davis turning Cal Poly mishaps into a 17-10 lead after quarter one.

The shooting woes continued for the Mustangs in the second quarter until they caught fire and went on a 10-0 scoring run to take the lead. Sophomore guard Annika Shah led the way offensively, as she was responsible for eight of those points.

The Aggies, however, took the lead right back and went on a 7-0 scoring run to end the quarter and bring the score to 28-22 at halftime.

The third quarter continued to be a tough quarter for Cal Poly, as the Mustangs shot only 29.4% (5-for-17) from the floor and were outscored 25-14 in the quarter while UC Davis shot at a 76.9% (10-for-13) clip.

The Aggies didn’t take their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter either, as they cruised their way to a 74-52 final over the Mustangs.

The 22-point loss was the second largest loss in conference play, second to a 23-point defeat against Long Beach State.

Individually, Shah led the team in points and assists with 13 and six, respectively, and was the only Mustang to score double-digit points, while senior guard Maddie Willett led the team in rebounds with eight.

The Mustangs will look ahead to bounce back on the road against Long Beach State on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. inside Walter Pyramid.